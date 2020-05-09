Druckenmiller, Howard S. "Stan"

MADISON - Howard S. "Stan" Druckenmiller, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Stan was born in Washington DC, to Howard Druckenmiller and Sylvia (Johnston) Druckenmiller. He met his wife Jean while attending Colorado State University. They married in 1966. After graduating from CSU in 1968, Stan and Jean moved to Madison where he began his career as a Fisheries Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

During his 32-year career with DNR, Stan rose through the ranks, becoming a Bureau Director, Division Administrator and Executive Assistant to the Secretary. His many accomplishments included establishment of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program that provides major funding for acquiring land for parks, natural areas, forests, hunting, fishing and recreation. He also built partnerships with nonprofit Land Trusts and local governments to protect and manage Wisconsin's most sensitive landscapes. Stan was a key leader in creating the Lower Wisconsin Riverway to preserve the scenic value and ecological integrity of the wild, undeveloped 92-mile free-flowing segment of the Wisconsin River. As Director of the Bureau of Environmental Impact, Stan supervised review of numerous projects including siting of coal and nuclear power plants, routing oil/gas lines, high-voltage transmission lines, highways, airports and mining projects. Stan was always a man of principle who left a lasting legacy by bettering Wisconsin's management and protection of its natural resources.