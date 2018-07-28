Try 1 month for 99¢

MONONA—Wesley R. Droster, age 78, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Droster, Wesley R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.