MONONA—Wesley R. Droster, age 78, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
