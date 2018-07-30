POYNETTE / MADISON—Wesley Raymond Droster, age 78, of Poynette, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, peacefully at home with his loving wife, Pam, at his side. Wes was the third child and second son born to Earl Christian Droster and Mildred Fern (Carpenter) Droster on May 31, 1940. Their family lived on several farms in the Madison area during his childhood and young adulthood. He attended Madison Lutheran Grade School. Wes was in the second graduating class from Monona Grove High School in 1958, where he was given the nickname, “The Galloping Ghost from Monona Grove” from members of the track and field team. He attended Milton College for one year in 1963. Wes married Sally Innis in 1964, and had three daughters. They lived in Monona until their divorce in 1988.
On Aug. 29, 1997, he married Pam Schumann. Wes was a salesman for a year with Stewart-Warner Company before starting his own trucking business and later, a redi-mix concrete company named after his three girls, Droster and Daughters. His truck’s signage was boldly emblazoned in pink, which even caught the attention of national news outlets. Wes was involved and vitally important in the founding of the Monona Jaycee chapter, a leadership and civic organization in which he established invaluable and lifelong friendships. He served several positions within the organization, including President, and was nobly recognized for his honorable service. He was instrumental in creating projects benefitting kids such as the toboggan slide behind Maywood Primary School and installing the ice hockey rink at Oneida Park. He enjoyed coaching pee wee football with fellow Jaycee members. Wes spent many of his summer evenings as pitcher on a slow pitch softball team at Winnequah Park in Monona. Wes partook in other business ventures, such as being co-owner of The Horseshoe Bar and Wild Waters Water Park in the early 1980s.
Wes greatly enjoyed the outdoors. He owned many boats and spent countless hours fishing and ice fishing. He also enjoyed deer hunting. He hunted his entire life all around Wisconsin and owned a parcel of land in Boaz, Wis., where he took his daughter, Kris, and many family friends to hunt. More recently, Wes volunteered his time at The Mackenzie Center in Poynette, where he had the opportunity to educate school and youth groups about wildlife and the process of making maple syrup. He was also a member of the local Lions Club. Other hobbies included playing euchre and poker, as well as being a part of a corn hole team. As most Wisconsin natives are, he was a die-hard Milwaukee Brewers baseball and Green Bay Packers football fan. He was a proud part owner of The Packers. Can I get a, “Go Pack, Go?!” Wes was a graceful dancer and had great sense of humor. He always had an off-color joke in his repertoire. Wes was also a very talented writer. He had a multitude of articles published in various publications over the years. Wes also wrote his share of poetry.
Wes is survived by his wife of 21 years, Pam Schumann Droster; and her daughter, Jamie Murray (Andy); and her grandchildren, Norah and Dean of Janesville; his three daughters, Kris (Rich) Carbone of Lake Mary, Fla., Jill (Dan) Eshbaugh of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Jody (Chris Goss) Droster of Altoona, Wis. He is further survived by his three grandchildren, Lauren, Connor and Benjamin Carbone, all of Lake Mary, Fla.; as well as his sister, Ginger Carlson (Gary Pond) of Nekoosa, Wis. He also is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded by his parents; brother, Wayne Droster; and sister, Louise Droster.
Funeral services will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, with burial following the service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Please join the family following the burial at Black Bear Inn, 320 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, for a reception in Wes’s honor.
The family would like to give a special thanks to care giver, Chrissy for the kind and compassionate care given to Wes. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.