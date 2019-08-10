MADISON—Marian E. Drolsom (Zwerg) of Madison, passed away August 2nd at the age of 93. She was born in Madison, and her late husband, Paul N. Drolsom, was a professor of Agronomy at the UW Madison. Marian resided for many years at Oakwood Village, University Woods, and was an avid golfer, bowler, and bridge-player. Marian is survived by her two daughters, Amy McCoy of Surprise, Ariz. and Ann Worthington of San Clemente, Calif.; and two grandchildren, Max and Vivian. Donations in memory of Marian may be made to the Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, #200, Madison, Wis. 53705.
