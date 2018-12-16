SUN PRAIRIE—Jacqueline Drinkwater, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. She was born on Aug. 6, 1937, daughter to Howard and Nora (Cleveland) Houghton. Jacqueline married/ divorced Kenneth Slattery, and together they had six children. She married Arthur Drinkwater, who died in 1994, and for the last 20 years, her love, Robert Schwark, has shared her life.
Jacqueline attended Central High School. Jacqueline worked at the UW-Madison and later at the McArdle Cancer Research Center. She retired in 2000. Jacqueline belonged to the Red Hats from Colonial Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She also belonged to the Cookie Cutters Collector’s Club, and she was highly known as the “Cookie Lady.”
Jacqueline is survived by her six children, Debra Ann (James) Matinas, Kathleen McIntyre, Kevin Slattery, Richard (Lori) Slattery, William (Dolly) Slattery and Janet (Isaac) Beasley; her sister, Myra Josepheson; brother, Steve Houghton; and a host of grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; grandsons, Isaac III and Brandon; parents; and her grandparents.
A funeral service for Jacqueline will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
