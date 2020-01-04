Drinka, Frieda M.

MADISON - Frieda M. Drinka, age 85, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Sienna Meadows Assisted Living in Deforest, Wis. She was born Feb. 17, 1934 in Chicago, Ill. to Gus and Flossie Miller. Frieda graduated from Madison Central High School and worked in the Madison area until her retirement in 1993.
Frieda spent her retirement traveling with Donald, her husband of 30 years, visiting all 50 states. They choose to settle in Okeechobee, Fla. for several years until the road called to them once again. After several more years and when traveling became too difficult, they settled in Lillian, Ala. Frieda returned to Madison upon Donald passing in December 2011.
Frieda is survived by seven children: Michelle Krueger (Mark Anderson), Michael Eggenberger (Lisa Bovee), Jamie Drinka (Terisha), Steven (Bev) Drinka, Denise (Mark) Uselman, Diane (Fred) Schuster and David (Lori) Drinka; sister-in-law, Pat (Jay) Rohrer; brother-in-law, Dennis Drinka; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; parents; siblings, Angeline (Donald) Serk, Johanna (James) Speropulos and William (Hedy) Miller; and first husband, William Eggenberger.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date this coming spring at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.
The family would like to thank Frieda's team at Heartland Hospice and Sienna Meadows staff for their care and loving support.
