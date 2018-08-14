MADISON - William C. Dries passed away and joined the stars on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Madison. He was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 4, 1930. He attended UW-Madison and received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and his master's degree and Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering. William served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1955. He was an accomplished engineer and businessman with his company, Dries Associates, in Middleton, offering consulting services to industry, architects, and government agencies. William worked as program coordinator for the UW- Department of Engineering Professional Development and taught at UW-Madison and around the globe.
He served as an alderman and president of the Madison City Council for six years during the turbulent 1960s. He traveled the world sharing his professional expertise and congenial personality. William had a gift for making lifelong friends everywhere he went, from the shores of the Black Sea to the Arabian Peninsula, from Europe to India to Mexico. He had a love of music and sang with the Madison Maennerchor and played classical guitar. William loved vintage cars and restored vintage radios. A good listener and storyteller, he was a student of history and wrote and published several technical and fiction books through his company Badger Books. A lover of nature, William was never without a vegetable garden. He was a kind and patient father and an honorable and chivalrous man.
William is survived by his dear friend, Nancy Dolan; son, Eric Dries, and his wife, Pamela Madsen, and their daughter, Annika; daughter, Laurie Dries, and her husband, Thomas Wilcox; son, David Dries, and his wife, Anna, and their children, Maximillian and Leonardo; brother, Robert Dries; and sisters, Donna Coughlin and Virgie Nickels.
All are welcome to attend a Life Celebration picnic that will be held at FESTGE PARK, 4894 Scherbel Road, Cross Plains, Shelter No. 2, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Acoustic musical instruments are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Prostate Cancer Fund, www.pcf.org or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.