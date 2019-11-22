ITASCA, IL/SUN PRAIRIE – Conrad A. Dreyer, age 94, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at New Perspectives Senior Living, Harbor Lights Chapel (4th floor), 222 S. Bristol St., Sun Prairie, WI 53901, with Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be given to a charity or organization of the donor’s choice in Conrad’s honor.