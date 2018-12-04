STOUGHTON—Susan Marcia Drew, age 73, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. She was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Gerald J. and Wilma (Beuthin) Kurt. Susan graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1963 and went on to earn an associate degree as a dental hygienist from Madison College in 1965. She was united in marriage to Cliff Brown from 1966 to 1974 and gave birth to her son, Kent C. Brown, on May 16, 1967. Susan married Patrick L. Robb in Delavan. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 1986.
In the late 1980’s, Susan moved to Stoughton. There, she met her husband, John Drew. John and Susan were married in Alaska and made their home in Tomah, until 2002, when they moved to Cottage Grove. John preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2006. Susan remained in Cottage Grove until moving to Milestone Senior Living in 2017.
Throughout her career, she was employed by Delavan-Darien High School, Jeff Winn, D.D.S., and Kurt Silberschmidt, D.D.S. Susan was a member of East Side Businessmen’s Club and supported numerous charities. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Susan enjoyed her dogs, Lexi and Chuck and volunteering her time in the Monona Grove School District, helping children with reading. She enjoyed decorating, crafting, stamping, cooking, bird-watching, gardening, traveling and bowling and loved cheering on her Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers!
Susan is survived by her son, Kent (Angie) Brown; stepsons, Patrick A. Robb, Mark Robb and Jeff Drew; stepdaughter, Sally Drew; grandchildren, Nic and Olivia Brown and Arianna Felland; sister, Jan (Pat) O’Brien and family; and brother, John (Nancy) Kurt and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Patrick L. Robb and John W. Drew.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 North at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials, in Susan’s name, to the Stoughton Fire Department or the Dane County Humane Society.
The family would also like to thank Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton and Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care given to Susan. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590