DELRAY BEACH, Fla.—It is with profound sadness that we wish to announce the sudden, unexpected death of Warren John Dresen on July 20, 2018, in Delray Beach, Fla. Born in Madison, Wis., Warren attended school in Sun Prairie, Wis. After serving four honorable years in the United States Marine Corps, Warren attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems.
Warren is survived by his beloved wife, Kristy; his mother, Sheila; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Cindee; nephew, Brian Hayward; niece, Aedan; aunt, Sharon; and father-in-law, Rick Chavez. Warren was predeceased by his father, Don.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marine Corps, a private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Warren’s name to a charity of your choice would be gratefully accepted.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff on the Trauma and Palliative Care Units at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla., for their excellent and compassionate care.