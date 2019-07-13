MAZOMANIE—LaVerne N. Dresen, age 79, of Mazomanie, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1939 in Cross Plains, the son of John and Amelia Dresen. He married Louise on June 4, 1963 in Dane, Wis.

He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Loved fishing, hunting, and enjoyed his grandchildren.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Dale (Ellen), Kevin (Mary Jo), Kendall (Vicki), Dean (Rosalyn); daughter-in-law Tammy (Ron). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd (Marge), John, Jr. (Barb), Clarence (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Darrell; daughter-in-law Mary; parents, John and Amelia.

Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Springfield Inn, 6136 County Road P, Dane, Wisconsin 53529.

Winn-Cress

5785 HWY Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

608-849-4513

Celebrate
Dresen, LaVerne N.
