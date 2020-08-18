Dreher, Frederick Carl, Jr.

Fred was an avid bridge player and he played twice a week well into his 97th year, until Covid-19 restrictions made it impossible to continue. Fred was a member of the Elks Club and he also enjoyed golfing, fishing, working on crossword puzzles, and watching Badger and Packer football games. He and Gerry became snowbirds and spent winters in Florida and Arizona, and they also enjoyed sight-seeing in central Europe and many trips covering most of the U.S. Fred felt honored to join other veterans by participating in the Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2012 and especially enjoyed visiting the WWII Memorial. Most importantly, Fred loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and most recently his two new great-grandsons. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and was known to all as an exceptionally kind and gentle man. He will be dearly missed