VERONA - We lost our beacon of light to the stars after a courageous 17 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Our unconditionally loving wife, mother, relative and friend, Kathleen A. (Madsen) Draxler, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at age 60. Kathy was born in Racine on April 28, 1958, to the late John and Ruth (Johnson) Madsen. She was united in marriage to Timothy A. Draxler on June 10, 1989.
Kathy enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved our family vacations, especially our numerous spring breaks to Florida and Riviera Maya, Mexico. Kathy lived for her three boys and was so proud of the young men they have become. We were blessed to have had them near and dear to her until the end.
Her artistic talents showed through her wonderful stained glass, needle point and decorated cake projects. Even with the pain progressing, she looked forward to playing video games with her boys.
Kathy will be dearly missed by her husband, Tim; sons, Michael, Alex and Sean; sister, Andrea (John) Bahr; brother, Craig (Mary) Madsen; brothers-in-law, Neil and Chris (Janice) Draxler; aunt, Carolyn Casser; eight nieces and nephews; cousins and other relatives. She will also be missed by many special friends including her Racine Sisters Club and her Pointed Sister. She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, John and Joan Draxler.
The family would like to thank Dr. Frontiera and the staff at the Dean Oncology Center for their kind attention and giving us these precious years with Kathy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. A reception will follow. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.