MADISON - Thomas H. Draws was born to Eternal Life Feb. 7, 2019, at the age of 85 years. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Kujawa) Draws for 57 years; the loving father of Cameron Draws, Todd (Deneen) Draws, Kevin (Judy) Draws and Colleen (Chad) Joranlien; and dear grandpa of Logan, Austin, Jordan, Spencer, Samantha, Morgan and Mackenzie. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Tom was a retired vice principal of Milwaukee Public Schools. He loved golfing and traveling with his wife and friends. He loved to be with his family and watching his grandkids play sports and other activities.
A memorial visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private.