Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Thomas H. Draws was born to Eternal Life Feb. 7, 2019, at the age of 85 years. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Kujawa) Draws for 57 years; the loving father of Cameron Draws, Todd (Deneen) Draws, Kevin (Judy) Draws and Colleen (Chad) Joranlien; and dear grandpa of Logan, Austin, Jordan, Spencer, Samantha, Morgan and Mackenzie. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Tom was a retired vice principal of Milwaukee Public Schools. He loved golfing and traveling with his wife and friends. He loved to be with his family and watching his grandkids play sports and other activities.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A memorial visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Celebrate
the life of: Draws, Thomas H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.