MADISON - Suzi considered life to be a journey. She was blessed on her journey with a love of music, sunsets, gardening, rainbows, lighthouses, derbies, dogs, especially beagles, and anything that can be done by the water, near the water, or on the water. During the last several years it also included some tough cancerous obstacles along the way which she handled with grace and humor. Her journey on this earth began June 30, 1953, and this phase has now ended May 3, 2019.
Some of Suzi's significant life stops included Edgewood Campus School and Edgewood High School, graduating in 1971; Upper Iowa University; The Ground Round; Viking Insurance; and twenty years at Catholic Charities. Her next journey is reuniting with her parents, Walter and Alyce (Evans) Draper; brothers, Wayne Pope and Keith Pope; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Pope; brother-in-law, Norman Hunt; and, of course, her beloved dog, Penny.
Journey on, Suzi!! You will be missed. Survivors include her loving partner, Steven Heusinger; her brother, W. James (Victoria) Draper; sister, Margaret Draper; and sister-in-law, Alice (Flores) Pope. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Help us remember Suzi's journey at a Celebration of her Life, Monday, May 20, 2019, at DAHMEN'S AT HAWKS LANDING, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In a private ceremony, Suzi will be interred next to her parents.
A special thank you goes out to her excellent team of physicians, Drs. Alissa Weber, Michelle Mackay, Richard Carter, and their equally devoted staffs.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities, Gilda's House, or to one of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.