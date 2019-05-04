MADISON - Susan K. Draper, age 65, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.
Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will follow.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
