CROSS PLAINS—Dr. Stuart Wirth was born on December 21, 1929, in Milwaukee to Bernard and Madeline (Steil) Wirth, the eldest of their four children. After graduation from Wauwatosa High School in 1947, he attended Marquette University and then moved on to the Marquette School of Dentistry, graduating with the class of 1955.

During his college years he met Kathleen Church, a wonderful, wise, and beautiful woman whom he loved dearly. Kathleen had recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in Speech Pathology, and they married in 1953. She preceded him in death after 68 years of marriage in 2020, and he was looking forward to being reunited with her.

Following graduation, Dr. Wirth served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force (1955-1959) and subsequently returned to Wisconsin to the practice of dentistry, where he met his mentor and good friend Dr. E.C. Olson. He continued to practice dentistry for 49 years, most of that time serving Cross Plains. Many of you may remember him walking two miles to and from his office and greeting neighbors along the way.

Together Kathleen and Stuart built a home in a picturesque valley just outside of the Village of Cross Plains. It was here they raised their six children and lived for 57 years. He was very proud that his wife Kathleen was able to stay home to provide a warm and loving atmosphere for their six unique, funny, and fun children who became fine adults.

Stuart maintained a lifelong interest in physical fitness, competing in many Birkebeiner ski races and Chequamegon mountain bike and road bike races, into his early 80s.

He is survived by his six children: Julie (Montpelier, VT), Dave and spouse, Linda (Oregon, WI), Mary Kozitzky and spouse, Charlie (Middleton, WI), Chris and spouse, Mary (Wauwatosa, WI), Anne Walsh and spouse, Robert (Payson, AZ), and Nick and partner, Leanne Amiot (Lake Geneva, WI). He is also survived by six terrific grandchildren: Taylor Thompson (Raleigh, NC), Lily and Olivia Wirth (Chicago, IL), Mason Walsh (Des Moines, IA), and Natalie and Mia Kozitzky, (Middleton, WI).

Dr. Wirth lived a long and wonderful life blessed with a fine family and good health.

What more could you ask?

A private family gathering will be held to honor Stuart’s memory.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

