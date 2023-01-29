Feb. 8, 1955—Dec. 13, 2022

BEND, OR—Dr. Reid Martin Olson passed away at age 67 on December 13, 2022, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, OR, from complications related to a heart attack. He died gently and peacefully in the arms of his devoted wife, Gabriela.

Reid was born in Denver, CO, on February 8, 1955, to parents Donald E. Olson and Alice “Puggie” Olson, the second of four Olson children (siblings, Julie, Kathy and Marc). The Olson family laid down roots in Portland, OR, where Reid spent most of his early life. He loved sports of all types, particularly biking, tennis, fishing, hiking, skiing and mountaineering amongst the Cascade mountains (no doubt aided by his skills as an Eagle Scout).

While traveling through Europe the summer before starting medical school, Reid met the girl of his dreams through a chance encounter in Switzerland: Gabriela Groth, a Swiss school teacher who Reid felt was way out of his league. But Reid’s quiet charm, patience and warmth harmonized perfectly with Gabriela’s vivacious, courageous, and adventurous spirit. After four years of trans-Atlantic courtship, (all while Reid diligently attended medical school at Oregon Health & Science University), Reid and Gabriela were married on May 7, 1983, in a tiny Swiss chapel.

Reid’s mother, a nurse, and father, a pulmonologist, set the stage for Reid’s own distinguished career in medicine. Following medical school, Reid continued training in internal medicine, then allergy and immunology at Penn State University in Philadelphia while building a family with Gabriela. Ashleigh was born in 1984, and Sven in 1987. The Olson family then made their permanent home in Middleton, WI, where Reid became a venerated allergist and immunologist with the Dean Medical Group. Reid was the consummate physician, a methodical scientist, and a natural leader. His 32 years of service with Dean included six years on the board of directors and as section chief of allergy and immunology, conducting research in over 35 clinical trials, and consistent recognition as one of the “Best Doctors in America.” His professionalism and expertise led to the admiration of his patients, peers and family. Ashleigh and Sven both became physicians themselves: Ashleigh, a pediatric allergist and immunologist who inherited her father’s practice; and Sven, an adult hematologist.

Reid’s heart and soul belonged to his family, friends and the outdoors. His retirement gave him all of these things when he and Gabriela moved to their “Blue Chalet” in Bend, Oregon in 2019. In the last decade of his life, Reid struggled with progressive symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, but that didn’t stop him from challenging himself and learning new things every day with his soulmate Gabriela. He continued to play piano, became a world-class chef, and determinedly honed his golf game, even though his physical limitations could get in the way. Reid always embraced the latest medical advancements; several months before his death, he decided to undergo surgical placement of a deep brain stimulator (DBS) device to alleviate his motor symptoms. Unfortunately, he was unable to explore the benefits of the DBS before he passed.

The love story of Reid and Gabriela is a true fairytale and the envy of all who knew them. Gabriela’s Swiss roots were so important to Reid, from her warm and welcoming Swiss family to the picturesque Swiss Alps, so much so that Reid proudly became a Swiss citizen himself. The Olson and Groth families’ shared playfulness, resilience and loyalty continued to intertwine with mesmerizing results. In Bend, each day started with a fresh outdoor adventure, and ended with the nightly news and quiet conversation in their stylish home. Reid gave everything to ensure his family was taken care of. He was endlessly patient, impossibly calm, regal, kind, and generous... yet he always earned the most laughs through his sharp wit and youthful whimsy.

Reid was taken from us far too soon, but this makes the incredible legacy he built all the more extraordinary. He is the archetype of an Olson, Swede, Swiss, husband, brother, son, father, grandfather and friend.

Reid is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gabriela; his daughter, Ashleigh (Nick and son, Byron Reid) Olson; his son, Sven (Dominique and son, Ansel Reid) Olson; sister, Julie, sister Kathy (Ken) Kowalski, and brother, Marc (Tamara) Olson.

Details about a celebration of life for Reid will be forthcoming in the next few months.

In accordance with Reid’s wishes, donations are welcome to the National Park Foundation (www.nationalparks.org) or Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (www.parkinsonsresources.org).