Dr. Lincoln Franklin Ramirez

Jan. 1, 1939 - Aug. 7, 2023

MADISON - Dr. Lincoln Franklin Ramirez, age 84, passed away on August 7, 2023.

Dr. Ramirez was born January 1, 1939, to Louise Franklin and Gilberto Ramirez. His parents were strong advocates for education and instilled in him a lifelong love of learning. Dr. Ramirez's scholastic journey began at home. He attended Putney School where he excelled academically and was introduced to the domains of music, farming, sports, and maple syrup production.

After completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Chicago, he attended the University of Illinois Medical School where he obtained his MD, PhD, and met his beloved wife of fifty years, Dr. Carolyn Bell. Together, they moved to Boston and completed their residency training before relocating to Madison, where they have lived since 1979.

That same year, Dr. Ramirez joined the Department of Neurosurgery at UW Hospital and made many contributions. He was an outstanding teacher and mentor for both medical students and residents. For many years, Dr. Ramirez oversaw the success of the neurosurgical residency training program. He also conducted research in the areas of epilepsy and movement disorders. In 2018, the Lincoln F. Ramirez Neurosurgery Operative Skills Laboratory was dedicated in his honor to ensure continued anatomic education for future neuroscientists. For Dr. Ramirez, the study of the brain was a privilege and the practice of neurosurgery an honor.

A student of the world, Dr. Ramirez appreciated the beauty around him. His experiences at Putney School became the foundation of his passions for opera, the art of lawn care, downhill skiing, bird watching, and cooking, but his greatest love was that of his family. He took pride in sharing his passions with them and in their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife; daughters: Sarah, Valerie (David), and Julia; grandchildren: Olivia, William, and James; sisters: Martha (Arthur) and Gilma (Daniel); and extended family. His principled teaching, loving ways, and generous kindness will be perpetuated and never forgotten. He will be greatly missed, fondly remembered, and forever loved.

Memorial services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Saturday, August 26, 2023, with the visitation from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM with service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lincoln Ramirez, MD Neuroanatomy LabW Neurological Surgery Research and Education Fund. Donate electronically at: LincolnRamirezNeuroAnatomyLab; or send a check to: UW Foundation (U.S. Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI, 53278-0807).

