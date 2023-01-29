Dr. Judith O. Hooper

April 23, 1940—Dec. 3, 2022

MADISON—Dr. Judith (Ann) Oakey Hooper, aged 82, died from effects of coronary artery disease on December 3, 2022, at University Hospital in Madison.

Judy was born in Madison on April 23, 1940, the daughter of Josephine (Armbrecht) Oakey and Philip Oakey. In 1955, the family moved to Mt. Clemens, MI, where Judy graduated from high school in 1958. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Michigan in 1962. While at Michigan, she met her future husband; Judy and Frank were married in January of 1962.

She earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology and a Doctorate in Child and Family studies from the University of Wisconsin. She then worked at Wisconsin, particularly with the UW-Extension for several years, before starting a successful family therapy practice.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Andrew (Carrie Root), of Seattle; daughter, Elizabeth Hooper-Lane (Christopher), of Madison; daughter, Margaret, of Madison; brother, Tom Oakey (Rosemary), of Roscommon, MI; uncle, Francis McMahon (Rose), of Madison; grandchildren: Elias and Asa Hooper-Lane, and Astrid, Frieda and Gannon Hooper Lofton, all of Madison; step-grandchildren: Harlan Harris (Melissa), of Brooklyn, NY, and Gwen Harris (Bob), of Covina, CA; and step-great-grandchildren: Sam and Thea.

For condolences, please visit https://obits.cremationsocietyofmadison.com/dr-judith-hooper for the full obituary.