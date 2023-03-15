March 17, 1930 - March 12, 2023

MADISON/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN – Dr. James L. "Jim" "Doc" Greenwald, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on March 17, 1930, in Perry, Wis., the son of Peter and Nora (Iverson) Greenwald.

Jim graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1948. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lukken on Oct. 30, 1954, in Mount Horeb. The couple moved to Davenport, Iowa, so he could finish his chiropractic studies at Palmer College. On Aug. 1, 1955, they moved to Prairie du Chien where they opened Greenwald Chiropractic. Upon Jim's retirement in 1999, they moved to Madison to be closer to family and friends.

Jim was a member of the Chiropractic Examining Board of Wisconsin and was the proud recipient of the Chiropractor of the Year award in 1987. He was the president of the Jaycees and Rotary and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and All Saints Lutheran Church.

Jim is survived by his children, Julie (Tony) Bretl of Sun Prairie, Paul (Jan) Greenwald of McGregor, Iowa, and Jane (John) Kluesner of Sun Prairie; grandsons, Andrew and Alex; special friends, Sally Iverson and Rick Schaller; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife, Shirley in 2012.

A funeral service will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jim's name to Hoffman Hall, Agrace HospiceCare, Rivers and Bluffs Animal Shelter, or the charity of one's choice.

A special thanks to Jim's caregiver, Bill, for his excellent care and compassion during Jim's final months. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.