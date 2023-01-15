Dr. James Harold Brandenburg

MADISON — Dr. James H. Brandenburg, Madison, Wis., passed to our Lord on November 17, 2022.

There will be a visitation held for James on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dr. Brandenburg’s name to any of the following: (1) Samaritan’s Purse — US Disaster Relief; (2) University of Wisconsin Foundation (Otolaryngology Research and Education Fund — Fund 132587469); or (3) University of Wisconsin Foundation (Football Fund — Fund (112135000).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434