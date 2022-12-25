Oct. 17, 1930—Dec. 17, 2022
Dr. Edward Hirsh Kolner, 92, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born October 17, 1930 to Adolph and Amelia (Derman) Kolner in Valparaiso, IN.
In his own words:
“I had a long and happy life. I attended high school in my home town, Valparaiso, IN, received a BA degree from the University of Minnesota and an MD degree from the University of Chicago. I served my country as a flight surgeon and later as a Lt. Colonel in the army during Desert Storm. I worked 20 years in family practice and 30 years as a radiologist. I was an atheist, a humanist and an existentialist. I enjoyed the popular music of my growing up years, travel, pickleball and books, and books, and books. I had the love of three outstanding women, Mary Susan (Satterlee) Kolner; Gail Walker; KK Anderson. I fathered seven beautiful children who grew to be strong and independent adults: Brian (Nancy), of Moraga, CA, Elliot (Maxine), of Merillan, WI, Dean (Jennie), of Deephaven, MN, Douglas (Dare), of Monona, WI, Neil (Leo), of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Anne (Kevin), of Northfield, MN, and Emily, formerly of Coral Gables, FL; they were my greatest joy. What more could any man want?”
Ed was preceded in death by his elder sister, Shirley Vinikour; his youngest daughter, Emily; and his first two wives: Mary Kolner, and Gail Walker. Apart from his children, he is survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Plans for a June, 2023 Celebration of Life are pending.
