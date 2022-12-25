Dr. Edward Hirsh Kolner

“I had a long and happy life. I attended high school in my home town, Valparaiso, IN, received a BA degree from the University of Minnesota and an MD degree from the University of Chicago. I served my country as a flight surgeon and later as a Lt. Colonel in the army during Desert Storm. I worked 20 years in family practice and 30 years as a radiologist. I was an atheist, a humanist and an existentialist. I enjoyed the popular music of my growing up years, travel, pickleball and books, and books, and books. I had the love of three outstanding women, Mary Susan (Satterlee) Kolner; Gail Walker; KK Anderson. I fathered seven beautiful children who grew to be strong and independent adults: Brian (Nancy), of Moraga, CA, Elliot (Maxine), of Merillan, WI, Dean (Jennie), of Deephaven, MN, Douglas (Dare), of Monona, WI, Neil (Leo), of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Anne (Kevin), of Northfield, MN, and Emily, formerly of Coral Gables, FL; they were my greatest joy. What more could any man want?”