Dr. Dupuis, Rene M.

Beyond work, Rene was a family man raising three children in Middleton, Wis. He was proud of his daughter who followed in his footsteps as a teacher, and of his two sons whom he mentored as they obtained their engineering degrees. He was a soccer coach for his children and served his community for ten years on the Middleton City Council as the alderman for his district in the 1980s. An avid pilot, for many years he enjoyed flying himself to various places for his engineering work. Rene kept his lawn in golf course condition at all times, and his garage was filled with all the machines and gadgets he believed were required to do that properly.

Later years would find Rene and Rita as traveling companions to the common and uncommon corners of the world, enjoying life. Rene became a doting grandfather in 2004 and life was never quite the same for him. He had a new purpose: to teach and watch over his grandchildren with as much or more love and intensity than he had his children. He will be missed by all that knew him, and all that loved him.

Rene is survived by his daughter, Michelle Dupuis; his two sons, Justin (Marji) Dupuis and Mathew (Pam) Dupuis; two grandchildren, Zachary Dupuis and Alexandra Dupuis; brother, Andre (Jackie) Dupuis; and sister, Yvonne Dupuis; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Rita in Oct. 2019.