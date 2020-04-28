Doyle, Steven A. “Steve”

Steven married Debra Dickson on Oct. 17, 1981, in Oregon, Wis. He attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., and the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he pursued a degree in Engineering. He began his career as a distribution manager for Coca Cola in Madison, then moved on to a position as Shift Plant Manager at WT Rogers, also in Madison. A few years later he took a position with Ogden Manufacturing as Plant Manager in Albany, Wis. Steve was instrumental in the design and building of a second plant for Ogden in Orfordville, Wis., where he also served as Plant Manager while continuing to manage the plant in Albany. During these years he secured two patents for his design of electrical heating elements. With the later sale of these plants to Chromalox, an international company, Steve took a position with that company in their electrical heating element division. While based at home, this work frequently took him to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and LaVergne, Tenn., where he served as manufacturing consultant. When he moved on to a position as Marketing Director for Chromalox, he travelled extensively to several cities in the U.S., England, France, and Mexico. He retired from Chromalox in 2016.

Steve was a past President of the Oregon Lions Club and a member of the Evansville Lions Club. He enjoyed working the annual Evansville Fourth of July chicken barbeque. He and Debbie were avid golfers and he was a long-term member of Evansville Country Club and the Wednesday night men's league. Steve served a term as a board member of the club. He also took a yearly trip to Mauston, Wis., for the annual Meathead Masters, a weekend-long golf tournament he enjoyed with life-long college friends. In 2004, he won the Green Jacket as the Masters Champion. Steve loved dogs and cats which he and Debbie always had as house pets. They also bred and raised German Shepherds together for a time. He also loved to tinker with anything mechanical and took apart and re-built many small and large engines over the years. He made regular visits to the Evansville VFW, the Red Barn, and the Union Tavern. Steve was very social and enjoyed the interactions he had with so many friends in these three watering holes. He loved Mexico, having traveled there many times since college. Every September he took an annual trip to Encinada, Mexico, to go deep sea fishing. He and Debbie took several long-term winter trips to Mazatlan and Cozumel where they made many friends. Steve and Deb very much enjoyed spending long weekends with special cousins and friends in Hayward, Wis.