MADISON - Mary Isabelle (Doyle) Ketterer, born Sept. 23, 1943, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Frank and Isabelle Doyle. She married Roger Ketterer in 1966. Roger passed in 2000 and Mary is now reunited forever with him. Mary was born in Madison, but grew up in Fennimore, Wis. Upon graduating from Fennimore High School, she spent her work time at Fenmore Hills Supper Club, the 7-UP Bottling plant in Madison, working with Roger in his business and as of late, was employed at Metcalfe's Market in Madison. The majority of her adult life was spent in Madison, but nothing compares the time, energy and attention, that she spent on her immediate and extended family. She was truly the light of our lives and she will be missed dearly.
Survivors include sister, Ann (Keith) Novinska; nephew, Tony (Melissa) Novinska; niece, Thea (David) Faliski; a great-aunt and five nieces and nephews. Survivors on Roger's side of the family are Rogers siblings, Larry (Sally) Ketterer, Frances Parks, Cheryl (Earl) Snider, Vinca (David) Allick, Paul (Louise) Ketterer, Laura (Ercill) Faga; 13 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by mother and father, Frank and Isabelle Doyle; half-sister, Patty Stasen; husband, Roger Ketterer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ceclia and Judd Ketterer; brother-in-law, Bob Parks; niece, Joette Ketterer; and niece, Beth Ketterer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow.
A family get-together will be scheduled for the late Spring of 2020 to inter her ashes at the cemetery in Mt. Ida, Wis., so she can rest next to Roger. Time to be announced.
