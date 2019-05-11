MADISON - Dr. John F. Doyle passed away on May 4, 2019, at the UW Hospital. John was born Oct. 7, 1937, in Madison, at St. Mary's Hospital to John and Regina (Crowley) Doyle.
He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Edgewood High School, class of 1955. John received his undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College, class of 1959, and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Marquette University, class of 1962. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was a captain and a dentist at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. from 1962-1964. He opened his dental practice on Monroe Street in Madison in 1964. He then joined Westgate Dental Associates on Medical Circle.
In 1986, he became an Assistant Professor in the division of Plastic Surgery Department of Surgery. As Chief of Dentistry, he was the first full time hospital dentist at UW Hospital and Medical School - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, focusing on facial trauma, facial pain, and general dentistry. He served as a mentor to countless residents and junior faculty members and co-authored many medical publications. He served as a clinical instructor, served on the Medical Board of UW Hospital and Clinics and on the AIDS Task force at UW Hospital.
In 1993, he became the Director of Prime Kare in Kazakhstan and in 1996, he was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Minister of Health in Kazakhstan. In 1998, he became the Director of Prime Kare in Kyrgyzstan. In 2000, he served on the Care Mobile Advisory Committee and Ronald McDonald Charities. John established the only reference STD laboratory in Central Asia and partnered with Project Hope to establish TB Treatment Centers in Kazakhstan. In 2014, he retired as a professor emeritus.
John is survived by his first wife, Josephine Guilbert; and their five children, Regina (Matthew) McGinn, Anne (David) Goodrich, Mary (Thomas) Curtin, John (Leigh) Doyle, and Kathryn Doyle; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan (Michael) Sonnenberg, James (Mary Cele) Doyle, and Thomas (Janet) Doyle; as well as numerous nieces; and nephews. He is further survived by Eulia Kazachenko, the daughter of John's second wife, the late Svetlana Doyle. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Regina Doyle; and his sister, Sister Anne-Marie Doyle, OP.
John will be remembered for his dedicated patient care, his commitment to teaching and mentoring residents, and his considerable outreach both locally and internationally. John's best memories included the camaraderie with the faculty, the challenges of establishing a hospital dental program, and the constant learning that came with his job. John was known for his work ethic, his integrity, and most importantly, the kindness and generosity he showed to everyone he met. John loved being part of the UW Health System and he loved the work that he did.
John was a loving brother, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, loyal friend and hilarious dinner companion.
A Mass will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. There will also be a visitation the night before, Monday, May 20, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
John's family would like to extend a special thank you to the UW Hospital and Clinics family, friends, doctors and staff, for their love, support and exceptional care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Access Community Health Centers - Celebrate Smiles, the mobile dental program for children that provides full service dental care in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Donations can also be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans.
