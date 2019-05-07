MADISON - Dr. John F. Doyle passed away on May 4, 2019, at UW Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 S. Owen, Madison, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. There will also be a visitation the night before, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Wisconsin State Journal. Please share your memories at www.Cressfuneralservice.com.