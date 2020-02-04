Downs, Warren Ferris

MADISON - Warren Ferris Downs, age 94, cellist and environmentalist, died Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, from complications of a stroke and dementia. He was born March 23, 1925, to Marion Stowe Downs and Chester Arthur Downs, in Salem, Ore., and always retained a special affection for the Northwest. Warren attended schools there through a first year in Willamette College, when his education was interrupted by World War II service as a conscientious objector in the Forest Service, including some time as a smoke jumper in Montana.

After the war, in his pursuit of a career as a cellist, Warren obtained a bachelor’s degree at Oberlin College and later a masters at Eastman School of Music. He played in the Denver Symphony and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestras, and then spent 15 years in the Cleveland Orchestra. Due to a growing interest in environmental problems, Warren left Cleveland and moved to Madison, where he obtained a masters degree in journalism at the University of Wisconsin and, then, worked for about 15 years as a writer in the communications branch of the Sea Grant Program of the University of Wisconsin. During his time in Wisconsin, he continued his dedication to music, playing, first, in a graduate string quartet and then, for many years as principal cellist in the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Warren was also a longtime member of the Oakwood Players, and performed in a variety of chamber music concerts and recitals.

Surviving Warren are his wife, Ruth, whom he met in Oberlin; his daughter, Carol; son-in-law, Moises Valeriano; and several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A reception will follow immediately at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the charity of your choice.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, Wisconsin

