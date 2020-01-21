Downs, Warren Ferris

MADISON - Warren Ferris Downs, age 94, cellist and environmentalist, died Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, from complications of a stroke and dementia. A full obituary will be published later, prior to a Celebration of His Life on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

