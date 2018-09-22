DODGEVILLE - Virginia L. Dowling, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, following a brief illness. Born on Jan. 25, 1930, in Dodgeville to George and June (Nygard) Day, she was a 1947 graduate of Dodgeville High School. She worked as a secretary in Madison at American Family Insurance and at UW-Madison for Professor Knowles. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James; an infant son, Bradley; her former husband, Kenneth; a sister, Eileen (Merle) Bliss and a brother-in-law, Fritz Stratman. Virginia is survived by her son, Jack (Chris) Dowling of Dodgeville; three grandsons, Ethan, Evan and Aaron Dowling; a sister, Georgene Stratman of Madison; as well as four nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.