SUN PRAIRIE - Kenneth Dowden, age 74, passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Janesville. He was one of fourteen children, born on Nov. 25, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Plenty "Big Daddy" and Ann (Sommers) Dowden. Ken was married for 54 wonderful years to Betty Baggett, on June 18, 1965, in Clarksville, Tenn.
Ken served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a heavy equipment mechanic for many years. He was the best father and grandfather imaginable. He always put everyone before himself. He would stop whatever he was doing for his kids and grandkids. His humor kept everyone laughing. He always had a good story to tell. He was such a loving man, and always referred to his wife as the "Bride." His goal in life was to please and take care of his family. There is no one else like him. He's the best man we have ever known. He will be greatly missed, but his laughter and stories will live on forever.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Todd "Kenny" (Marie), Roselle (Marty) Austin, and Chrisy (Dennis) Vieth; grandchildren, Jacob Dowden, Ashley Simon, Tiffany Austin, and Colin and Anna Vieth; brothers, Ed and Marty; sisters, Virginia, Patty, and Margie; and many nieces nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.