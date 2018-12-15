MADISON—Jan Dowden, soon-to-be age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Jan was born on Dec. 18, 1941, in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert and Virginia Barclay. She graduated in 1960 from West Liberty High School and went on to Cornell College in Iowa where she met the love of her life, Jerry Dowden. Jan and Jerry married on Aug. 24, 1964. Jan went on to pursue her master’s in Education from UW-Madison.
Jan began her distinguished 40+ year career as an educator in Madison Public Schools at Elvehjem School and it culminated as principal of Sennett Middle School. Jan touched the lives of so many students, teachers, staff and families with her warmth, concern and ability to bring out the best in each of her students. She inspired students to always pursue their dreams, and was so delighted to see former students and learn of the successes they achieved. Jan thought of her students as her children.
It was important to Jan to give back to the community. She was active with the YWCA, rallying friends to support the YWCA Circle of Friends Luncheon every year. Jan was also on the board at CDI (One City). She was a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood and Advocates Against Domestic Abuse.
Jan was an excellent tennis player and very dedicated to the sport. Long after she was able to play, she meticulously organized a tennis league three days a week. As much as she loved to play tennis, she cherished the time to sit, talk and laugh with friends after tennis. Tennis “camp” trips were joyful getaways filled with tennis and fun.
Jan loved to take long, brisk walks and could often be found along the hilly terrain of Hawks Landing. It was this passion for exercise and healthy eating that helped her fight the cancer for so long. Jan and Jerry were avid Badgers fans, attending all Badgers football and basketball games. She was always up to speed on the latest sports scores. Jan and Jerry loved spending time hiking, biking and skiing in Sun Valley, Idaho. Their 54 year marriage was a true love story.
Special occasions and traditions with family and friends were very important to Jan. Whether celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family, attending birthday celebrations or planning a gathering, Jan always put so much time, love and thought into every occasion. She always made the honoree feel like royalty.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; her dear sister, Susan (Rick) Cerny of Iowa City; nephew, Scott Cerny (Amy) and their children, Tate and Cecilia, Aurora, Ill., whom she loved very much. Jan was so proud of Tate and Ceci and loved sharing the latest pictures of their activities.
The family would like to thank the staff at SSM Health Dean (especially Heidi) and the many staff members at Dean Oncology and Hematology (especially Lori), her nurse Elaine and Jan’s many friends who brought comfort and joy throughout her six year battle.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jan at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the The Foundation for Madison Public Schools, the YWCA Madison or Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
