Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Sally Ann Dowd, died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on Feb. 21, 1931, in Bloomington, Ill. Sally was the only child of Dale and Lucille (Simpkins) Hause.

She met the love of her life, Daniel, while both were working at the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory in Madison. They were married on Nov. 4, 1961. Sally and Dan shared their married life with many beloved pet dogs and cats, and fed and cared for animals of all kinds.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and on Oct. 16, 2017, by her husband.

A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dowd, Sally Ann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.