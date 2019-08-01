Douglas W. Johnson, age 97, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon. Rev. John K. Stake and Rev. Wendy Ruetten will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Interment will be at the Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford, Illinois at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9th, 2019.
Douglas was born September 20, 1921 in Hayfield, Minnesota the son of Selmer and Jennie (Kofstad) Johnson. He graduated from Austin High School. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Navy. Douglas married Myrtle Hallberg on October 28, 1950 in Rockford, IL. Douglas worked at a tool and dye shop in Rockford, was a car salesman, and farmed in Chili, Wisconsin and later retired as a meter reader for Commonwealth Edison in Rockford, Illinois. Douglas retired early to travel and then bought Lake Shore mobile home park in Mauston.
Douglas was an avid reader, loved playing Mexican Train Dominoes, listening to music especially on Monday nights at Ranks in Adams, and loved traveling by car with Myrtle. Family and friends were a huge part of Douglas’ life.
Douglas was a member of the Sons of Norway, Salem Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL; Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wisconsin and helped delivering meals on wheels.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer and Jennie (Kofstad) Johnson; wife, Myrtle; two brothers, Russell and Selmer “Turk” Johnson; and brother-in-law, Eugene Whitcomb.
Survivors include his son, Douglas L. (Kathleen) Johnson of Laramie, WY; daughter, Barbara L. (Timothy) Parker of Necedah, WI; sister, Shirley Whitcomb of Rockford, IL; grandchildren: Justin (Erin) Olson of Eau Claire, WI; Jacob Olson of Madison, WI; Brett (Marci) Buszkiewic of Sheridan, WY; Jim (Sue) Buszkiewic of Denver, CO; John Buszkiewic of Laramie, WY; Bob (Kelli) Buszkiewic of Denver, CO; Sean (Stacie) Moore of Laramie, WY; Kris (Ann) Parker of Necedah, WI; Kasey (Ryan) Wilson of Lake Mills, WI; and 20 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
608-237-2233 fax