ENDEAVOR — Douglas L. Loveland, age 85, of Endeavor, has joined his wife, Pat, in glory, where he met his Savior, Jesus, on November 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).