Douglas, Judy M.

MADISON—Judy M. Douglas, of Madison, formerly of Monroe; and Tecumseh and Lincoln, Neb., died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Oak Park Place. She was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Tecumseh, daughter of Helen and Judson B. Douglas III. Graduated from Tecumseh (Neb.) H.S. and UN–Lincoln, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She married John McElhaney on Jan. 21, 1961; they had two daughters and divorced in 1976. Judy enjoyed teaching English, French, piano and swimming. She enjoyed music, theater, art, reading, children and animals, especially cats, dogs and horses. She was a previous All Saints Neighborhood resident. Judy is survived by brother, Paul of Tecumseh; sister-in-law, Joyce Douglas of Lincoln; daughters, Jean McElhaney of Auckland, New Zealand, and Kathi (McElhaney) Edwards of Rockford, Ill.; and an amazing circle of loving friends. She was predeceased by parents; grandparents; and brother, Jud. Her warm smile will be greatly missed. She kept a positive attitude and a focus on forgiveness, gratitude, faith and love despite many challenges. She nourished relationships and cheer by sending cards, often featuring her art. Thank you to Agrace Hospice and OPP for their care. Memorial service TBD at Arbor Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, Threshold Singers or Madison Mounted Police.