April 2, 1962 - Dec. 8, 2022

MADISON - In loving memory of Douglas Holewinski "The Dad" who passed away on December 8, 2022. He was born in Green Bay, WI on April 2, 1962, to Carol Bundy (Birr) and Jim Holewinski.

In 1984, Doug met the love of his life in Huntsville, TX. Doug and Maribel's relationship began while working together at a mushroom factory. She struggled to speak English (as it was her second language). Doug told her he would teach her English and their relationship bloomed.

When Doug wasn't spending time with his family, you could find him traveling, doing weekend road trips to local festivals. he was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing in leagues, he was a social person that seemed to get along with most people, he especially enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to play games, he loved all Wisconsin sports teams but especially enjoyed memories with his family at Packers, Badgers, Brewers and home talent baseball games. And if all else failed you could find him pissing off his neighbors by setting off loads of illegal fireworks.

Doug was preceded in death by the love of his life, Maribel, his father, Jim, and stepfather, Dale.

Doug is survived by his mother, Carol Bundy and his three children: Carlos (Taiya), Alden (Sarah), Roxanne; his grandchildren: Jackson, Jorja, Isabella, David, Asher and Cecilia; his brother, Michael (Katherine) Holewinski; his sister, Laura (David) Peterson; his brother, Daniel Holewinski; his brother, Robert (Anne) Birr; many nieces and nephews; and friends that became family.

Even though he was taken too soon, Doug had a great sense of humor and a zest for life. Anyone who knows Doug can agree he left a lasting impression.

A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.