Douglas Duane Ireland

March 11, 1950 - Aug. 31, 2023

BARABOO - Douglas Duane Ireland, 73, of Baraboo, WI, passed away at his home on Aug 31, 2023. Doug was born on March 11, 1950, to Evelyn and Delmar Ireland.

On September 13, 1969, he married Susan (nee Zimmerly). They had two children together Kimberly and William.

Doug loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing horseshoes.

He loved spending the winter months in Port Aransas, TX, with Sue. Watching the ships come in and walking the beach was his favorite things to do.

He leaves behind his wife, Susan Ireland; his two children: Kimberly (Kevin) Knight, William Ireland (Christina Fischbeck); five grandchildren: Michael (Raelyn) Kowalke, Matthew (Sarah) Kowalke, Nicholas and Spencer Knight and Mariah Ireland; and six great-grandchildren: Brantley, Preston, Gracelyn, Cooper, Fynn and Skyla; his mother, Evelyn Bingham; his sister, Barb (John) Clark; his brother, Robert "Bob" Bingham (friend: JoAnn); his sister-in-law, Deb Zimmerly Burdick; many nieces, and nephews; and his buddy, Tony Pace. He is preceded in death by his father, Delmar Ireland, his stepfather, Peter Bingham, his two brothers: Michael and Delmar "Butch" Ireland, and his grandparents.

There will be a Celebration of Life, on October 7, 2023, at the Thunderbird Lanes, 1117 8th St., Baraboo, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Clare Hospital, SSM Home Health and Agrace for providing such great care.