September 26, 1932 - Dec. 11, 2022

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Douglas "Doug" R. Hamilton, age 90, of Prairie du Sac, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born at home on September 26, 1932, in Highland, WI, to the late Robert and Ruth (Lampke) Hamilton. Doug graduated from Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1951. Following High School Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served from 1954-1956. Upon his return from the service he married his High School sweetheart, Nancy Schroeder on Apr. 7, 1956; celebrating over 66 years together.

As a young man, Doug was offered the opportunity to work for Wisconsin Power and Light. He retired as an accountant in 1992, after nearly 43 years for WP&L. In his retirement Doug worked for Darlene Ballweg; driving cars for the dealership, something he enjoyed for 25 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing trips to Canada. In his younger years, Doug played home talent baseball for the Sauk Prairie Twins and managed the team during the 1966 pennant championship. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes and bowling leagues at Sauk Lanes and the Riv. Doug later picked up golf; and was a longtime member of the Lake Wisconsin Country Club golfing several days a week. Doug was a Mason and member of the former Prairie du Sac Lodge; serving as Past Master and current member of the Lodi Valley Masonic Lodge; in all he was a Free Mason for 66 years. He was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church.

Doug is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Sheldon (Alice) and their children, Nathan (Stephanie), Gregory and Robert; daughter, Kitty Spielman and her daughter, Emma; and youngest son, Peter (Michelle) and their son, Jaxon; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonita "Bonnie" Savonne, Carol Fisher; step-siblings: Robert and Steve Hamilton and Judy (Dave) Hutchinson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by siblings: William and June.

Doug's family would like to thank the nurses, and Doctors at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, St. Clare and St. Mary's Hospital for their care of Doug and to their friends and especially neighbor Pam for helping get Doug to his appointments.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

