Dosher, Michael

FITCHBURG - Michael Dosher, age 72, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the UW Hospital TLC unit. Michael was born on March 24, 1947, in Cherry Point, N.C., the son of Hugh and Rosemary (Schmelzer) Dosher.

Rosemary raised Michael and his siblings with the help of her supportive and loving family. Michael graduated from East High School in 1965 and proudly served in the U. S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. He married Terry Duschak-Dosher on May 20, 1992, in Madison, Wis.

Michael managed the University Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics (UWHC) Gift Shop for 30 years where he loved serving the needs of the patients, their families and the many hospital employees who frequented the store. Ephraim, Wis. - Door County, “the County,” was Michael and Terry’s favorite in-state vacation destination. They also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas for gambling, shows, and fine dining; as well as San Diego, where Michael was able to tour the base he was stationed at while in the service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}