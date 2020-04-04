Dorshorst, Ronald

DEERFIELD -Ronald Dorshorst, 63, of Deerfield passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Naperville, Ill.
Ron was born the son of Francis and Mary Ann (Klein) Dorshorst on Nov. 6, 1956, in Stoughton, Wis.
Ron enjoyed farm life, spending time with friends and family, hunting, playing cards, and many other things as long as he was surrounded by his friends and family.
He is survived by his three children Drew, Trent (Jenna), and Tara; his grandchildren, Penelope and Kaladin; six siblings, Nancy Brattlie (Dennis), Steven Dorshorst (Judy), Mary Lou Pohlman (Michael), Louann Gjermo (Brent), Marvin Dorshorst (Nancy), and Wesley Dorshorst (Rhondi); his father, Francis Dorshorst; and his step-mother, Judith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann and his brother, Larry.
“Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again”
A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held this summer.
