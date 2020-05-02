Dorshorst, Francis “Fritz”

DEERFIELD - Francis “Fritz” Dorshorst, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020, in the presence of his family. He was born in Rudolph, Wis. on Nov. 15, 1927, the son of John and Josephine Dorshorst. A farmers son, Fritz attended school in Rudolph, Wis. completing his education at the eighth grade level, stating, “I figured if the teacher was always asking me questions, I knew more, so I left!” This led him to his first job as a milk hauler, hauling cans of milk from local farmers to the Deerfield Creamery. On May 13, 1950, he married Mary Ann Klein. Together, in 1955, they purchased their first farm on Bannon Road in Deerfield, Wis., where they raised their eight children.

Mary Ann preceded Fritz in death in 1974. On March 9, 1977 he married Judy Halverson. Together they enjoyed the cottage on Lake Holcombe, casino runs and Packer Games. Fritz was a successful lifelong farmer and a man of faith. He liked restoring old tractors and equipment, deer hunting with family, a good game of cards and gardening with his friends. Fritz also enjoyed attending and helping his son, Marv, with his auction business, along with helping his sons on their farms. Later in life becoming an avid windshield farmer. Fritz also delighted in attending many events and sporting activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves us with thoughts of him being a kind, generous, religious, humorous, proud family man, instilling many core values in his family and commenting often that he had a good life.