Dorothy Singer

Dec. 21, 1953 - Aug. 8, 2023

Entering the lift hill of life on December 21, 1953, the ride ended on August 8, 2023, experiencing all the ups, downs, loops, and inversions in between.

Sharing the ride were her mom and dad, Charles and Elizabeth (Weaver) Moyes and three brothers and three sisters.

On February 16, 1973 she accepted Kermit into her ride as husband, which if you ask him was the best thing to ever happen to him.

After a time, daughters and sons: Kimberly, Scott, Amber, Rachel, Kyle, and Kaitlin arrived to share the adventure.

Dorothy faced life with dogged determination, meeting every adversity head on until she found a solution. She loved her family with a fierce loyalty.

She truly enjoyed our children and would have been an awesome grandmother to our four grandsons and six granddaughters. Dorothy also had a passion for rollercoasters, trains, and birds, especially cranes.

She is survived by husband, Kermit; children: Kimberly (Jeff) Meador, Scott Singer, Amber (Ben) Wolma, Rachel Singer, Kyle Singer, and Kaitlin Singer; ten grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Richard Moyes, Clifford Moyes, Elizabeth Wagi, and Pat; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Weaver) Moyes, a brother, Charles and a sister, Margaret.

Our thanks and appreciation go to her fellow employees at Farm and Fleet, especially Rae and Jesse. To all nurses and CNAs that have taken care of Dorothy throughout her journey. Kaylee, Jennifer, Stephy, you have made this arduous, unbearable ordeal a lot less arduous and unbearable. Thank you Lauren, and all the social workers who worked tirelessly on our behalf, I would have been lost without you.

Any memorials should be sent to the International Crane Foundation.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.