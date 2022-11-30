Dorothy L. Molony

October 1, 1924 – November 27, 2022

LODI — Dorothy J. Molony, age 98, of Lodi, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing. She was born on October 1, 1924, to the late John and Anna (Keller) Koch. On October 16, 1947, she married Thomas Molony, he preceded her in death on April 13, 1989.

Dorothy is survived by her five children, Kathleen (Larry) Johnson, Patricia (Martin) Maier, Audrey (Stephen) McCubbin, Karen (Gary Davis) Chrisler, and Timothy (Anna Morgan) Molony; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Clemens; sister-in-law, Marlene Koch, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Tom, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob Vorlander; siblings, Ann (Henry) Kern, Laurie (Bob) Reese, John (Helen) Koch, and Martin Koch; in-laws, Floyd Clemens, Robert (Ann) Molony and Margaret (George) Buckley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with the Reverend Father Joseph Baker officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish or the Lodi Library.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

