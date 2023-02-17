Oct. 23, 1939—Feb. 1, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz.—Dorothy Jean Sokol passed away on February 1, 2023 at the age of 83.

Dorothy grew up in Skokie, IL. Dorothy learned to play classical piano and violin. Her love of music would be part of her entire life. She attended Niles Township High School East in Skokie and North Park College in Chicago. While working and going to school, she met Thomas Sokol. After her graduation from North Park, Tom and Dotty married in 1959, and started life together in Morton Grove, IL.

They raised three sons, Steve, Chris, and Tom. In 1969, they moved to Phoenix, AZ, and welcomed their fourth child, TJ. Dotty continued to teach music and assist with productions for the Phoenix Children’s Theater. In 1976, Tom and Dotty decided to start a new adventure and open a quartz crystal manufacturing business in Wisconsin. Upon Tom’s semi-retirement in 1986, they moved back to Phoenix, on to Orlando, FL, and back to Phoenix in 1997.

Soon after celebrating 50 years of marriage, Tom passed away in 2010. Dotty stayed in the Phoenix area until her battle with health issues ended while under the loving and respectful care of Hospice of the Valley.

Dotty is survived by her sons: Christopher, Thomas, and Theodore; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Leroy and Evelyn; parents-in-law, Tony and Bernice; brother, James; and son, Steven.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tempe, AZ, Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Dotty will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery in Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, or Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix.