Dec. 14, 1927 – June 8, 2023

Dorothy “Eunice” Hecker, age 95, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Wisconsin of natural causes.

She was born on December 14, 1927, to Edwin and Gladys (Carlsen) Stabnow in Milwaukee, and lived in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Madison at various times in her life. Most recently she resided in the Three Pillars senior community to enjoy social events, the caring company of interesting residents and delicious meals.

Eunice majored in Early Childhood Education for her B.S. at the University of Wisconsin; as a Kappa Delta, she met Jim next door at his UW fraternity on Lake Mendota and they married in 1950. Her first teaching position was at the University of Illinois Veteran’s nursery school, and Eunice loved her entire career as a Pre School director, teacher or administrator.

Throughout her life she could be found in a hospital helping young children, on the floor reading to elementary school students or donating her time with Madison’s Coalition for the Aging. Eunice and Jim instilled a love of skiing, travel, education, reading, tennis, golf, nature, swimming and family in each of her children and grandchildren. As a lifelong learner, she and Jim audited many courses at the University of Wisconsin. Until hearing became a challenge, Eunice loved music like Harry Belafonte, opera like Wagner’s “Liebestod,” and comedy like the Smothers Brothers. She was passionate and supported many causes such as World Wildlife Fund, First Unitarian Society, Emily’s List, and Habitat for Humanity. In death she was proud to be a part of the WI Brain Donor Project.

Eunice is survived by her husband of 72 years, James “Jim” G. Hecker, Jr; their children: James “Jay” G. (Tamera Cole) Hecker III, Nancy (Don) Bertram, and Jamie Prost; their grandchildren: Morgan, Rachel and Erica Hecker, Jason and Jeff (Mamie VanEmon) Bertram, and Kirsten (Rob Farney) Prost, Hanna (Ben) Heintz; great-grandchild, Amelia Bertram; and cousin, Molly Miles.

She was a loving, caring, positive, thoughtful mother and grandmother who stayed in touch with all and always remembered special occasions. Her greatest pride and joy was her family and fun, memorable times spent together at graduations, weddings, and vacations like Bermuda, Winter Park and a 50th anniversary Hawaii cruise, to name a few.

No formal service will be held and only a family gathering celebration of life at a later date.

For online condolences visit pagenkopf.com/obituaries/.