MADISON—Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Hogg, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2022, at the age of 85.

She is survived by her husband, Michael P. Hogg, 85, of Madison, WI; her seven children: Todd (Carol) Mishler, Tammy (Mike) Kleinhans, Tina (John) Woltman, Tim (Tracey) Mishler, Tari (Mike) Hafemeister, Jackie (Derek) Schmidt, and Beth (John) Mishler-Elmore; and her 18 grandchildren: Mick, Tara, Ashleigh, Trevor, Rachel, Josh, Hannah, Chloe, Dana, Aaron, Christopher, Corey, Kati, Cassie, Cody, Courtney, Hillary and Grace.

Born in Birnamwood, WI, to Paul and Martel Elizabeth Reissmann. Dottie was a lifelong lover of animals, and she donated regularly to the Humane Society and the ASPCA. Her charitable endeavors also included St. Jude, which she made monthly contributions to for over 25 years.

Dottie was a homemaker for over 20 years before becoming a full-time artisan and craftswoman, selling her creations across the country and overseas for another 20 years.

An avid fan of game shows, books and all things related to Willie Nelson, there wasn’t a celebrity autobiography that Dottie didn’t read. Few could beat her at Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy, and she had an uncanny ability to win at solitaire.

Full of spunk and personality, Dottie delighted in cheering on the Chicago Bears from enemy territory, and she was also a huge fan of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Nothing made her happier, though, than spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her humor, strength and uniqueness will live on in all of them.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

