Dorn, Donald "Donnie"

WAUNAKEE—at age 73, died at his home in Waunakee on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. A private burial will be held a t a later date. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State Journal.