Dorn, Donald "Donnie"

Dorn, Donald "Donnie"

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE—at age 73, died at his home in Waunakee on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. A private burial will be held a t a later date. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State Journal.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, Wis.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, Wis.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Dorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics