Dorn, Donald “Donnie” E.

WAUNAKEE - Donald “Donnie” E. Dorn, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Waunakee on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in Roxbury, Wis. to Francis “Frank” and Josephine (Ballweg) Dorn. He married Patricia Richgels in 1966 and she preceded him in death in 1987. He married Bonnie Bauman in 1996. Don drove truck for a number of companies and was the owner of Double D Transfer. Later, he continued to work in the trucking industry.

We all have a special memory of Don whether it was pulling with the tug of war team “The Waunakee Tuggers”, organizing the bus trips to watch the Badgers take on the Gophers, or cheering on the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Rhonda (Mitch) Keeler; two sons, Randy (Janell) and David (Aimee); grandchildren, Ashley (David) Spradling, Ryan Keeler, Alex (Mallory) Dorn, and Hannah Dorn; step-son, Ben (Aimee) Bauman; and two step-grandchildren, Rylie and Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Patricia.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. A private burial will take place at a later date.

The family will determine a Memorial at a future time.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 5785 Highway Q Waunakee, WI 53597 (608)849-4513

